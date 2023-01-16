“You can feel the thicker ribbing on the T-shirts,” Blevins said. “The stitching on the jeans don’t come apart. They don’t twist. That’s why they’ve held up this long.”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those T-shirts and blue jeans from back in the day may be more valuable and hip than you think.

That’s what three young entrepreneurs know and are banking on with the opening of Summit City Vintage Quality Aged Apparel at the Canterbury Marketplace on St. Joe Road.

When he was a kid, Jordan Blevins, 25, learned the value in band concert and athletic T-shirts while thrifting at garage sales and flea markets with his grandparents, he said. It’s been his main occupation since high school. He sells online and at fairs, he said.

“I’d buy too much stuff and I found out that some of it was collectible and valuable and people were into it. It was a little bit of a side hustle during high school,” said Blevins, a North Manchester High school grad. “I would learn more stuff each day. I would watch YouTube videos. I’d join groups where people collected this stuff. And then I’d buy more of it and sell more of it until I started selling it full time.”

Justin Garman (left) and Jordan Blevins are old hands at vintage clothing. Now their shop will open Friday at Canterbury Marketplace.







Garman, 29, said he’d always been more of a collector.

“I just went out looking for stuff that I thought was cool. Linking up with Jordan, he told me there was a value in these. So we started selling at pop-up events and at sneaker shows and at vintage markets and stuff that we’ve had in the city,” said Garman, a Carroll High School grad who’s worked at Dana Corporation for about 10 years.

WANE 15 visited the shop Monday and spoke with Blevins and Garman. A third partner, Edwin Thomas, 20, was not available.

The trio decided it was time to expand and allow people a chance to look through the inventory in person.

The 900-square-foot store has racks of clothing, cleaned, steamed and repaired, to appeal to those looking for the perfect vintage or gift item. Besides band and sports T-shirts (one original shirt from a Van Halen concert sells for $350) there are bomber and other sorts of jackets, jeans and hats. Blevins perfected the restoration of hats that are not only cleaned, but reshaped, he said.

Some of the most sought after apparel is band shirts from groups like Kiss, Marilyn Manson, Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company and Alan Jackson and wrestling shirts from favorites like Stone Cold Steve Austin. NASCAR shirts are a big seller, they said.

Want a new-looking Fort Wayne Wizards sweatshirt? Summit City Vintage has one.

People want vintage “to get quality aged apparel for cheaper than you can buy online. It’s better than supporting fast fashion brands in the mall. They go through a lot of waste. You wash your shirt a couple of times and have to end up throwing it away. These shirts have been washed hundreds of times,” Blevins said. “A shirt from the 90s will still hold up great, no holes, no anything like that.”

Jeans are typically Wrangler and Levi brands.

Other sources where vintage treasure is found include thrift stores, estate sales, individual sellers and even trash bins, they said.

Most of the merchandise sells for $20 to $45, and was made in the U.S. or Mexico. Rarer items are pricier.

Summit City Vintage is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed Mondays. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.