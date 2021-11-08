Summit City Music Theatre and Embassy Theatre fundraising performances canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre and the Summit City Music Theatre have announced that they have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming All Together Now! performances that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“The Embassy looks forward to working with Summit City Music Theatre in the future and is excited to once again bring the Summit City Vocal Classic to the Embassy stage in summer 2022,” the theater said.

The reason the performances were canceled has not been released.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, the Embassy is asking that they call the theater at 260-424-5665. The Embassy said it cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy staff will be available to answer any questions and apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused. Feel free to visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665. The current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6.p.m., Monday through Friday.