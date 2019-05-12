Summit City Match offers assistance to business owners

The Summit City Match pilot program aims to make starting a business a little easier. The program matches emerging entrepreneurs with building spaces, startup technical assistance and gap grant opportunities.

Summit City Match was brought to Fort Wayne in April of 2019, and is modeled after a program in Detroit.

The program is funded by the City of Fort Wayne, and a grant from JPMorgan & Chase Co. It’s supported by Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Wayne Black Chamber, Latinos Count, Fort Wayne Community Schools Anthis Career Center, UAW 166, Allen County, and Brightpoint.

The goal of Summit City Match is to bring more businesses to the neighborhoods of Fort Wayne. Specifically, they want to encourage the launch of more small businesses, the leasing of empty retail and commercial spaces.

Summit City Match is also looking to revitalize the South Calhoun commercial corridor. They’re focusing on the area between South Calhoun Street and Murray Street, to Rudisill Boulevard.

The pilot is looking to attract women and people of color to participate in the program.

The deadline to apply to the Summit City Match is June 30th.

Learn more by heading to SummitCityMatch.com.

