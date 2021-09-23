‘Summit City Comedy Club’ to bring new laughs to vacant Snickerz site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Like the old joke, a man will soon be able to walk into a bar again.

The old Snickerz Comedy Bar in the Marketplace of Canterbury will soon become Summit City Comedy Club.

“We’ll be open every week Wednesday through Sunday with national headliners,” said Adam Norwest, a partner in the new club. “We’re going to have celebrities that you see on TV and movies and the best stand-up comedy you can see anywhere in the country.”

The building, located at 5535 St. Joe Rd, was the home to Snickerz for nearly 30 years. Owner Kevin Ferguson put the building up for sale in 2015. It was briefly operated as “Gutbusterz” by different management in 2018.

Norwest is a former comedian who had performed at Snickerz. After putting 200,000 miles on his car in four years, he shifted from performer to owner, with clubs in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Washington state.

“I used to perform at Snickerz and it was the best audiences and always so much fun,” he added. “It was a perfect opportunity of somewhere that I knew would be an amazing place to perform and for comics to come to.”

Norwest hopes to make his new club accessible to those 18 and older by blocking the bar from the show room “unless I’m wrong and that changes before we open but I’m pretty sure that’s what our insurance and our licensing says.”

Gone are the neon colors of the past with a new black and white paint job instead.

“What you liked about Snickerz, as far as the shows always being funny and top notch comedians, that’s what we’re gonna bring,” he said.

Shows in Fort Wayne are scheduled to start in November.