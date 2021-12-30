Summit City Comedy Club opens in former Snickerz location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new club is bringing comedy back to Fort Wayne in a very familiar space.

The Summit City Comedy Club, located at 5535 St. Joe Blvd., debuted in the Marketplace of Canterbury. The 18+ club can seat between 200 and 250 people in the cabaret-style showroom. The space previously housed Snickerz Comedy Bar and, for a short time, a comedy club called Gutbusterz.

Bridget Friel with Bark Entertainment, the group that has been renovating the space since August, said they felt now was the time to open up shop back in the Fort.

“A lot of people want to come out now, you know, they want to come to comedy shows, they want to have a laugh,” said Friel. “People have had some sad years, and they’re ready to kind of move on and have a good time and so we’ve had a lot of comedians also want to travel more and want to come out more and are looking for more work.”

According to Friel, while renovating they made an effort to stay true to the ambiance of the clubs that have been in the space in the past while tailoring it to their own style.

“It sounds like Snickerz was a big part of the community back when that was open a couple of years ago,” Friel said. “Coming back and being a comedy club in the same space was important to us because we like tradition, I think is the best word, and being able to keep that alive.”

The club will be open Wednesday through Sunday and has several acts scheduled over the next two months, including Jason Mewes, Steve-O, Daman Wayans Junior, and more.

Find a full list of performers over on their website.