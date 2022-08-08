FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside Kevin Kimpel’s home you’ll find pictures and souvenirs of his world travels – more than 100 countries by his count – but upstairs in a spare bedroom you’ll find a small corner dedicated to his hometown of Fort Wayne.

The collection of more than six dozen Fort Wayne trinkets was started by his dad. When he died in 1989, Kevin took the majority of the collection and has continues to add to it over the years.

“If I’m out in the Fort Wayne area, it’s even more fun with you’re out of the area, I’ll drag it back to my place and put in on display,” said Kimpel.

His collection features a piece of the old Embassy Theatre stage, lights from the now-demolished Paramount Theatre, and a piece of marble from the Palace Theatre. He also has pictures, postcards, match boxes, ornaments, and rulers.

Nothing, within reason, is off limits.

“I’m a cheapskate, so most of my stuff is Goodwill, Salvation Army, I’ll poke around antique shops, but my budget is never…it has to be really special to spend much at all.”

Friends will also pass along pieces for Kimpel to put on display, adding to a unique shrine to the city he grew up in, and one he loves.

“Fort Wayne is a neat city, everywhere you look something new is popping up,” he said. “Be proud of your city, look for all the good stuff, the festivals, the history.”