Summit City Chevrolet hosts annual Cruise In

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Summit City Chevrolet is continuing one of the great traditions of the season with their tenth-annual Cruise In.

“We look forward to it every year,” said Summit City Chevrolet spokesperson Austin Asbury. “We hope everyone will come join us for food, fun and a chance to meet incredible people. It is a great event for anyone who loves cars.”

Asbury added that the event is not only completely free to attend, but there is no entry fee for those that wish to join the fun and show their cars. The show is open to all makes and models, and there will plenty to see and do, with great food from local restaurants, along with food trucks. There will also be entertainment provided by a live DJ.

The Cruise In runs Friday, August 23rd, from 5 to 9 pm. For more information, call Summit City Chevrolet at (260) 432-0677, visit them on Facebook, or check summitcitychevy.com/CommunityInvolvement