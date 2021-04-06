Summit City Bicycles & Fitness changes name following new partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 27 years, Summit City Bicycles & Fitness is changing its name.

The bike and fitness shop has formed a partnership with Trek Bicycle, a company that owners believe will help Summit City Bicycles & Fitness serve the community in bigger and better ways while sticking to its core principles.

“We’re confident Trek Bicycle will immediately become a central support network for all cyclists in our community,” the company said on a Facebook post. “While there may be some changes, we hope you find them as exciting as we do and know we are leaving you in good hands.”

The store will be closed the week of May 17 for the transition. The company said before and after the transition, the team will look forward to welcoming guests on their next visit.