FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Grasshopper Food Truck is set to open for the summer season Wednesday, June 7.

The truck offers “summer staples at affordable prices” and is only available on Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus.

Menu items include Mississippi pot roast grinders, cranberry pecan chicken salad wraps, Alabama poutine, birria tacos, catfish po’ boys, wings, and much more.

This will be run solely by the Hospitality Administration students and faculty at Ivy Tech, giving the students real world experience.

From June 7 through July 27, the food truck will operate on the following hours:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can find the Grasshopper Food Truck at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

To see a full menu with prices and weekly specials, you can visit their website here.