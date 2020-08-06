What to ‘savor’ at Copper Spoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Copper Spoon is one of the 29 restaurants participating in this summer’s warmer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.

This popular restaurant week typically takes place in January however, it’s happening in August for the first time to help support local restaurants throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Copper Spoon’s Korean-style chicken wings are shown.

“We know our community loves Savor Fort Wayne and when we were in quarantine we were wondering how we can help our tourism industry which is our local restaurants,” said Emily Stuck from Visit Fort Wayne. “So we thought, why not do a summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.”

The deal Copper Spoon is offering is two food options and one cocktail for $30 per person.

For food customers can choose between pimento Cheese, hummus salad, chicken wings, smutty fries and The Baron Burger.

The cocktail options are an Old Fashioned, Mexican Firing Squad, Tom Collins, Moscow Mule or Daiquiri.

Stuck says there are options for people who have safety concerns about dining out.

“We know dining is a bit different for people now. We are also offering carryout options at numerous of the participating restaurants, there’s patio-dining,” Stuck said. “So whatever feels comfortable to you, but still supporting our local restaurants.”

When dining during Savor Fort Wayne, share a photo on Instagram from your meal and use the hashtag #SavorFW. After the event, one winner from submitted photos will receive local dining gift cards worth more than $100.

Cooper Spoon’s hours are 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the late night menu until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne runs from August 5-16. To view Copper Spoon’s full menu, click here.

Want to win a gift card for a Summer Savor Fort Wayne participating restaurant? Enter the Summer Savor contest!

Here’s a sneak peak of what Copper Spoon is serving up this summer: