Summer Nights at the Embassy to feature musical artists

More than a dozen musicans are set to play at the Embassy this Summer as part of their Wednesday night entertainment series.

The entertainment series takes place every Wednesday, May 22 to Aug. 28.

Each night is designed to be a relaxing chance to savor summer in the Embassy’s two-level Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom. Guests will interact with the entertainment in the ballroom and enjoy Fort Wayne’s skyline from the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio.

The 2019 Summer Nights at the Embassy series focuses on musical performances by local artists.

Restaurants will rotate weekly with menu items available for purchase and a cash bar. Participating restaurants include: Bravas, Club Soda, Lucille’s and Shigs in Pit. Each week’s restaurant will be listed on the Embassy’s website and social media sites.

Single tickets for the fourth season of Summer Nights at the Embassy are on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 15. Single tickets are $5. A four ticket flex-pass is available for $15 until June 5. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000.

See the schedule at the Embassy website.