If listening to local music while enjoying a view of Downtown Fort Wayne sounds like the perfect night, head over to the Embassy Theatre every Wednesday. Summer Nights at the Embassy returns for another year.

The 15-night series runs from May 22 – August 28. Each night is designed to be a relaxing chance to enjoy summer in the Embassy’s two-level Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom. Guests will interact with the entertainment in the ballroom and enjoy Fort Wayne’s skyline from the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio.

The series spans all genres, including blues, pop, acoustic, jazz, Latin, country, reggae, Americana, a cappella, soul.

The 2019 Summer Nights at the Embassy series focuses on musical performances by local artists. Restaurants will rotate weekly with menu items available for purchase and a cash bar. Each week’s restaurant will be listed on the Embassy’s website and social media sites.

Sponsors include Barnes & Thornburg, LLP, First Federal Bank, Lincoln Financial Group and Fort Financial Credit Union. Additional support provided by Mad Anthony Brewing.

Summer Nights at the Embassy is every Wednesday starting May 22. Tickets are $5. A four ticket flex-pass is available for $15 until June 5. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000.

Single tickets for the fourth season of Summer Nights at the Embassy are on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Band Schedule:

May 22 – Alicia Pyle Quartet

May 29 – Ty Causey

June 5 – Aloha Brothers

June 12 – Kelsicote Amigos

June 19 – Kevin Hambrick

June 26 – Lee & Joe

July 3 – Olivia Morris

July 10 – Todd Harrold Band

July 17 – Evon Sams Trio

July 24 – Dan Smyth

July 31 – Sunny Taylor

August 7 – Chris Worth

August 14 – Q and the Coldfusion

August 21 – Lydia Brittan

August 28 – Fatima Washington