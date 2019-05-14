If listening to local music while enjoying a view of Downtown Fort Wayne sounds like the perfect night, head over to the Embassy Theatre every Wednesday. Summer Nights at the Embassy returns for another year.
The 15-night series runs from May 22 – August 28. Each night is designed to be a relaxing chance to enjoy summer in the Embassy’s two-level Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom. Guests will interact with the entertainment in the ballroom and enjoy Fort Wayne’s skyline from the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio.
The series spans all genres, including blues, pop, acoustic, jazz, Latin, country, reggae, Americana, a cappella, soul.
The 2019 Summer Nights at the Embassy series focuses on musical performances by local artists. Restaurants will rotate weekly with menu items available for purchase and a cash bar. Each week’s restaurant will be listed on the Embassy’s website and social media sites.
Sponsors include Barnes & Thornburg, LLP, First Federal Bank, Lincoln Financial Group and Fort Financial Credit Union. Additional support provided by Mad Anthony Brewing.
Summer Nights at the Embassy is every Wednesday starting May 22. Tickets are $5. A four ticket flex-pass is available for $15 until June 5. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000.
Single tickets for the fourth season of Summer Nights at the Embassy are on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
Band Schedule:
May 22 – Alicia Pyle Quartet
May 29 – Ty Causey
June 5 – Aloha Brothers
June 12 – Kelsicote Amigos
June 19 – Kevin Hambrick
June 26 – Lee & Joe
July 3 – Olivia Morris
July 10 – Todd Harrold Band
July 17 – Evon Sams Trio
July 24 – Dan Smyth
July 31 – Sunny Taylor
August 7 – Chris Worth
August 14 – Q and the Coldfusion
August 21 – Lydia Brittan
August 28 – Fatima Washington