FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the spring break camp at Science Central winds down, they are giving us a sneak peak at some new experiments kids can discover during their summer camps.

The newest activity kids can do involves space and lights and seeing what color the light is when the gas and energy combine. Eventually, they will put their experiments in a balloon and will launch it to the edge of space.

Some other things that kids can experience is dissect owl yarp, which is like a furball. Inside the yard are the skeletons of what they ate, and you will be able to see and know what the owl ate.

You can also discover what the bones of different creatures look like. There will be fossils, fingers, and skeletons of animals including mastodons.

You can also set things on fire. When mixing acetone with certain salts, it creates a different color of fire. Some have high amounts of copper, which gives a bluish-green tint. Others give a red color and a green color.

Summer camps start the first week of June, and while most of the classes are becoming full, there are still spaces available to sign up.