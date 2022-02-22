Hankering for a bratwurst or German beer under the big top at Headwaters Park? Miss the Wiener Dog Races?

After two years of a shutdown due to pandemic concerns, Germanfest is on, according to Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Dancers wearing German folk wear.

Paddock says he expects all the big festivals – Germanfest, Greekfest, Ribfest, Pridefest and others – to come back this year.

On the Visit Fort Wayne website, dates have been set for Germanfest, a popular event founded in 1981, for June 8-12 this year.

“We have a process. We send out contracts in January and request they come back at the end of February to secure the date,” Paddock said. Germanfest directors have indicated “they’re ready to come back,” Paddock added.

Headwaters Park took a hit during the two years the pandemic forced a shut down of events all over the U.S. The festival season in 2020 was only 20% booked. Last year, the season was at 50%, Paddock said. This year, the board hopes to be at 80% of the events normally scheduled.

“Smaller ones (events) that are finding their niche may decide to pause another year, we will know more in a few weeks,” Paddock said. “If everyone comes back we’re anticipating, and that includes walks and a wedding or two, every date is filled up April 30 through Oct 15. That hasn’t happened yet. We will know in a few weeks.”

The Three Rivers Festival is set for July 8-16.