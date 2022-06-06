FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Camp Red Cedar’s first summer camp program of the year got underway Monday. Camp Red Cedar in northern Allen County serves hundreds of kids through summer camps, riding programs, horse shows, and rentals. They do this through the 57 acres of woods, meadows, trails, a 10-acre lake with a sandy beach on the property.

The mission of Camp Red Cedar is to encourage children and adults with disabilities to move beyond their boundaries through recreational activities, outdoor education, creative arts, and interaction with horses, in an integrated environment, serving people of all abilities. The hope is that these kids take life lessons home with them.

“Maybe they’ve got a classmate that has some disabilities or maybe is a little bit different. They are already going to be familiar with that, how to interact with those kids and be able to advocate for them and be a good friend to them,” said Michael Kuhn, Development Director at Camp Red Cedar.

The completely wheelchair-accessible camp features everything traditional camps have to offer; including games, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, arts and crafts, nature hikes, and singing around the campfire.

In addition to summer camps, you can also enjoy year-round therapeutic and conventional horseback riding or schedule a one-time trail ride.

While the summer camps for 2022 are full, registration for the 2023 season opens in December. You can also rent the lodge that is on the property for gatherings and donate at campredcedar.com