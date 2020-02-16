Suicide prevention grant for half million to help PFW students not ‘fall through the cracks’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has more money to help prevent suicides on campus.

The school has obtained a three-year, $582,000 grant meant for suicide prevention. The grant was secured through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It was awarded to Jeannie DiClementi, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology.

DiClementi plans to use the grant money for a program called Partners United for Student Mental Health. Its focus is to strengthen the links that already exist between PFW and area service providers, including those on campus, and to fill gaps to better address the mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention needs of students.

“This new program is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to serve the mental health needs of our campus community,” DiClementi said. “In addition to education, training, and awareness efforts to identify those in need of help, we can now work to reinforce individualized pathways to intervention resources.”

DiClementi said currently the school offers screenings for depression, anxiety and substance abuse three times a week, often at the library. She said with this grant the school can pay to bring in additional clinicians to cover five days a week and can follow up with students to make sure they can get into the proper treatment they may need. The grant would not pay for treatment itself.

“We don’t want to overwhelm our counseling services, we’ll fill them up, but we also don’t want students to fall through the cracks. That’s, I think, the whole point of this, if I had to boil it down to one thing. To help avoid students, who are in need of help, fall through the cracks.”

In 2012, DiClementi received her first grant for $618,000. With the Garrett Lee Smith suicide prevention grant , DiClementi started Project COMPASS, an ongoing program that provides suicide awareness and gatekeeper education and training throughout the Purdue Fort Wayne community.

In 2018, she was also awarded a $369,000 grant for the program Purdue Aware: Helping Our Students through Faculty and Staff Training.

In all, DiClementi has helped Purdue Fort Wayne receive more than $1.5 million in mental health funding through three grants.

The new grant is funded by the 2004 Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, signed by President George W. Bush, which authorized $82 million for youth suicide prevention programs on college campuses nationwide.