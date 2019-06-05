Suds flow at Germanfest with ceremonial tapping of the keg

The ceremonial tapping of the keg at Germanfest took place at Headwaters Park in the festival pavilion Wednesday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry got the beer flowing in what’s been a ritual for 38 years. The festival pavilion and beer tent is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: