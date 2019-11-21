Substance abuse medical treatment center proposed for Fairfield building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A substance abuse, medical and mental health treatment center has been proposed for an existing building on Fairfield Avenue.

The building, across the street from the Boys and Girls Club, could become Avenues Recovery Center of Fort Wayne if a request to rezone is approved. The plan is set to be discussed at Thursday evening’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

According to the BZA staff report, the building was approved to become an acute care hospital in 2006 and amended to allow other services in 2017. Due to a lack of activity at the property by The Watershed Treatment Programs, Inc., the new owner must get approval to open a treatment center.

Avenues Recovery Center would offer both inpatient and outpatient detox and rehab services. The application rules out the option of becoming a methadone clinic or homeless shelter.

It is likely the plan will be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals with conditions that include the business sticks to the plan of offering medical treatment, that visitors are not allowed between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. without approval and that enough off-street parking options are offered.