Submit nomination through July 30 for Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nominations are now being accepted for the fifth annual “Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award,” designed to honor volunteerism and community service work in the names of the longtime community advocates.

The award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who reside in Allen County and have lived a life of service to our community outside of their regular profession in the example and tradition set by the Vandeveers.

“The Vandeveers are best known in the community for their tireless advocacy on behalf of police and firefighters, which included creating and maintaining the Allen County Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on North Wells Street,” the The Allen County Board of Commissioners said. “They were also instrumental in making improvements to the Baker-Fairfield neighborhood where they lived and worked. Linda Vandeveer passed away Sept. 29, 2016, after battling Stage 4 terminal cancer.”

Nominees will be evaluated based on four criteria:

Vision and action: seeing a need in their community and taking steps to meet that need

Selflessness and sacrifice: devoting their time and energy in service to their community without seeking recognition or reward

Commitment and perseverance: working through difficulties and challenges to achieve their goal

Impact: making a positive impact in their community through their work and serving as encouragement for others to do likewise.

The award will be presented in September. The board said recipient will receive an individual plaque and their names will be included on a perpetual plaque that will remain in the Commissioners’ office. The recipient will also receive a $250 check from Fire-Police City-County Federal Credit Union which is handling a special account established by an anonymous donor for recipients of the award.

Nominations will be accepted through July 30. Forms are available online or at the Board of Commissioners office in Suite 410 of Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street.