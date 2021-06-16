Subdivision near Churubusco and Blue Lake moves forward

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — After months of discussion, a subdivision on Blue Lake in Whitley County is moving forward.

In a six to three vote the Whitley County Plan Commission voted to approve the subdivision with staff recommendation.

The proposed subdivision in question will be located on the west side of Sheldon Road, a half-mile north of Anderson Road near Blue Lake and west of Churubusco. Over the past few months, residents have issued concerns about erosion, lack of public water supply, traffic and sewer capacity. Residents and neighbors took to the meeting for the third month in a row to voice those same concerns.

Developers originally presented the Whitley County Plan Commission meeting showed plans for a 79 home subdivision. Then in May, the number of houses was scaled back. On Wednesday night the number of homes was again scaled down to below 50 with recommendations developers must include.

The following are written staff recommendation that are to be incorporated into the subdivision:

There shall be no boat ramp, swimming beach, pier and other direct lake access utilizing the lake frontage

No construction traffic will use the northern entrance from Sheldon Road

Construction traffic will be limited to 20 mph north from the intersection of Anderson Road

Developer to commit $10,000 to entrance improvements to Sheldon Road and Anderson Road intersection

Developer to commit to escrow $10,000 for surface paving post-construction

Developer to work with County to widen the Sheldon Road and Anderson Road intersection

There will be a limited to 42 until written verification of available sewer capacity to serve the remaining lots in the primary plat.

With Wednesday’s night vote, the plans will now go to the Whitley County Commissioners.