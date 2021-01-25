‘Stuff a Bug’ with donations for the Lighthouse Family Thrift Store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A faith-based addiction recovery center is calling on the public’s help to gather coronavirus prevention products and other supplies.

Beginning Monday, the Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center is trying to “Stuff a Bug” with donations of COVID-19 prevention products, badly needed office supplies and cash donations.

One vintage VW “Bug” will be parked at the Lighthouse Family Thrift Store on Parnell Avenue in the Jungle George’s Plaza. Another will be on display at the Vorderman Volkswagen Showroom on Cross Creek Boulevard.

“We have 18 guys in our center, and COVID has hit hard. You know we have guys that has lost jobs, that have been laid off all of those things. So being able to provide masks, sanitizers, paper towels, and cleaning supplies, that’s all really helpful,” said Brandon Bower, founder of The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center.

The fundraiser will last through the end of the month.