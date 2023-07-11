FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “While board experience absolutely is valuable and should be acknowledged, it should not be used as a reason to extend appointments indefinitely,” said At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.

Those were Chambers’ thoughts two weeks ago when an ordinance she proposed added term limits to those Fort Wayne City Council appoints to city boards.

Boards that are invisible to many residents but play an important part in making sure the machine of Fort Wayne keeps chugging along.

“There are a number of boards that are absolutely critical to the operation of any city,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Chambers’ ordinance passed, putting term limits on the appointments City Council makes, and at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, putting limits on the mayor’s appointments will be discussed.

In the eyes of some council members, it’s a way to level the playing field, but others say it shouldn’t be the same across the board.

Playing by different rules

On June 27, when City Council passed term limits on their own appointments, the ordinance to limit mayoral appointments had only just been introduced.

It’s something that 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl noted during the closing moments of the ordinance’s passage.

“Tonight we introduced a companion bill … I would be much more comfortable discussing the final passage of both of these together because I believe they are two sides of the same coin,” Jehl said.

That means that even though term limits have been applied to council appointments, the mayor may not have to.

And Mayor Henry said that would be a good, normal function of government.

“The separation of powers was designed in order for each branch to be responsible for their particular area of discipline,” Henry said. “The executive branch, the operation of the city, that’s my job. I should be able to ask and to keep on boards and commissions those individuals who I think serve our city well.”

Henry noted that because City Council acts as the legislative branch and depends on committees and boards in the process of creating legislation, term limits make sense for their appointments.

“Moving it [Term Limits] into the executive branch, that would be like Congress telling the president who he can appoint to what and for how long,” Henry said. “I would say go back and study separation of power.”

Does Experience Matter?

“My question is why?”

That’s what Mayor Henry said when asked what he thought of council’s move to add term limits to his appointments.

In his eyes, there is an advantage to longevity in politics, and in his position, he thinks that longevity has granted him the ability to know who can get the job done on boards and committees.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to find the right people,” Henry said. “It’s too big of an operation, you need people from the general public who have a knowledge base to help you.”

What’s Next

The bill is being discussed Tuesday, and if it receives a majority vote, it will then need one more passage vote before it hits the Mayor Henry’s desk.

At that point, the mayor told WANE 15 that he will veto it unless it received a large enough majority vote on council (according to Henry, 6 votes).

The ordinance excludes members on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee.

The ordinance states that members cannot serve three straight terms unless they meet certain qualifications:

A candidate may sit for additional term(s) if that candidate is the current Chair or President of the board or commission and/or removal of the candidate would cause irreparable harm to the board or organization due to unforeseen circumstances.

If a candidate cannot be identified within sixty (60) days of the previous appointment’s expiration, the Mayor may re-appoint a person for a third consecutive term.

Those rules are slightly different from how term limits work for City Council appointments. Their rules are as follows:

For appointments carrying a one (1) year term, a limit of four (4) consecutive terms on the same board or commission.

For appointments carrying a two (2) or three (3) year term, a limit of two (2) consecutive terms on the same board or commission.

For appointments carrying a four (4) year term, a limit of one term on the same board or commission.

An appointee may be reappointed after not serving for one term, and to maintain experienced members, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee are exempt from term limits.