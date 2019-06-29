Study launched for women and girls in greater Fort Wayne

Key issues affecting the women and girls in our community are about to be put under a microscope. The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is launching a new study on the topic.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne believes that there needs to be a clear understanding of where Fort Wayne and Allen County are on key issues affecting the women and girls in our community.

According to The Community Foundation, since 1974, Indiana has continued to rank toward the bottom in the country on women’s and girls’ specific issues. The last study conducted for the Allen County community specific to women’s and girls’ issues was commissioned by Fort Wayne Mayor Ivan Lebamoff that same year.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute will lead the study.

Areas of focus in the study include employment, education and training, personal safety and healthcare. Those priorities were recommended to the Community Research Institute. The Community Foundation funded and spent the last several months in the discovery phase of the multi-phased study and identified the priorities.

Through the commission of this study the Community Foundation hopes to use the study data to work with others to support regional goals, to empower a currently under served demographic in the community and to be a leader in the state of Indiana in narrowing the opportunity gap for women.

For more information, click here.