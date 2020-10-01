Study: Fort Wayne a good place for vegans and vegetarians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October 1st is World Vegetarian Day. The month also kicks off Vegetarian Awareness Month.

The commemorative day also comes at a time where Fort Wayne was ranked the 8th best city for vegans and vegetarians, according to WalletHub.

At least two restaurants cater to the vegan lifestyle: Savery Vegan Grill and Loving Cafe.

“People consume traditional junk food, but it seems when you go vegan that option is completely lost. And I think that acts as a barrier to going vegan. People think they’re going to miss out on the traditional American junk food, or just traditional American food in general,” said Brittany George, co-owner of Savery Vegan Grill.

The restaurant’s menu features wings, burgers, fries and more.

“We named our restaurant Savery Vegan Grill so we wouldn’t have to use, like, confusing ways of identifying things. We just call it what we’re trying to mimic,” said George.

Savery Vegan Grill has been in business for almost two years. Click here to learn more.

However, George says the “OG” of vegan-friendly food in Fort Wayne is Loving Cafe.

“We love animals. And we care about the environment. And we care about community health, so that’s why we decided to open this place,” said owner George Le.

Loving Cafe’s menu features Asian inspired vegan and vegetarian dishes, but also American diner fare, too. Click here to learn more about Loving Cafe.

So you’re able to go out and eat and get your vegan and vegetarian dishes. But what if you want to make something at home? According to WalletHub, Fort Wayne ranks number one for the lowest cost of groceries for vegetarians.

Three Rivers Food Co-op offers a variety of cheese and meat alternatives for vegans and vegetarians. Click here to learn more.

“In the last year, we’ve added about 1,500 new products to our shelves, some of them replaces other things temporarily during the pandemic times. Somethings are permanent. Probably 30% plus of those are specifically vegan,” said Heather Grady, marketing manager at Three Rivers Food Co-op.

“The number of restaurants that are offering vegan and vegetarian options, and the number of products that we’re able to get and bring in, it’s really becoming more of an everyday thing. It’s not a weird, out-there kind of diet anymore,” said Grady.

Grady, Le and George all encourage you to give the food a try.

“It doesn’t hurt to try. If you don’t like it, just don’t eat it again, you know? But you could open up a whole new world of options and do good for your body, good for the planet, be kind to animals. It opens a whole world of options if you just give it a try, for sure,” said George.