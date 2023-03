FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Explore the history of glass artwork at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art Glass Wing, a permanent exhibition that showcases a selection of an expanding collection of almost 400 glass sculptures.

In the Glass Wing, guests will walk through and learn about Studio Glass’s development from the mid-20th century to present day.

Gallery hours: Tuesday–Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Ticket prices vary.