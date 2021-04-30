Students sign contracts to study Advanced Manufacturing at Ivy Tech, will begin career in 2 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a dozen area students signed contracts to study Advanced Manufacturing at Ivy Tech through a program that allows them to begin a career in two years.

While earning their degrees, the students will work for a “Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education” sponsor company. The companies will provide students with a paid work experience allowing them the opportunity to earn enough income to pay for the costs of the program, graduate debt-free and begin a career in just two years.

On Friday, 15 students signed contracts in Ivy Tech’s newly renovated Flex Lab.

“It’s a great opportunity a lot of kids don’t get but something a lot of kids go for, so I’m just glad to get that opportunity and be able to achieve that. And it’s going to be great,” said Morgan Miller, senior at Whitko High School.

The multi-million-dollar Flex Lab will be used to train students and apprentices in advanced manufacturing technologies.