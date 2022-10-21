FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday.

The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head.

The students raised over $6,000 through Money Wars, a fundraiser where each grade worked as their own group to raise money.

On top of that, the student who raised the most individual money was given the opportunity to be “principal for the day.”

All funds raised will go toward a recess cart for all grades to use.