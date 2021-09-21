Students raise $8K for Habitat for Humanity through school project

AVILLA, Ind. (WANE) — Two students from an Avilla school have raised more than $8,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

In a Facebook post Monday, Habitat for Humanity said the students – Riley and Cohen – organized and hosted a fundraiser last month as a school project at Oak Farm Montessori School.

Through “cold calls, sponsorships, and registration fees,” Habitat for Humanity said the boys raised $8,315 to support the organization.

“These young men saw everything through, from concept to reality,” Habitat for Humanity wrote in the post. “Young leaders like this are the future of this country, and we can’t thank them enough for choosing our organization as a place to focus their ambition!”