Students praying for return of missing Taylor U. student

Luke Skawski

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) - Police in Upland are continuing their search for a missing Taylor University student and authorities have asked for the public's help to locate him.

Senior Luke Skawski was last seen near the Taylor University campus Wednesday evening. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap, and carrying a red draw string backpack and possibly a plaid fleece.

Freshman Claudio Penha Jr. told WANE 15 he and Skawski live on different floors at Samuel Morris Hall and have never spoken to each other. Still, the news of him disappearing hit home so he and his teammate went searching for him Thursday morning.

"It's just a big deal, everybody is just wanting to get him back," said Penha.

Police said Skawski was last seen walking north on First Street near Reade Avenue which is close to his dorm.

Neighbor Pam Poling said students walk by her home often. Knowing that one student is missing now makes her worry for her safety and theirs.

"When I first saw the alert on my Facebook page, it just sunk my heart because that is close to my home," Poling explained. "All these kids come here, they come by our house. They speak to us. When we first moved here we had kids helping us move in our house. These are good kids."

Skawski is 5-feet-7 and 170 pounds, and wears a short haircut.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Skawski is asked to call Taylor Police Chief Jeff Wallace at (765) 998-5396.

WANE 15 reached out to the police department for more information but we were told Skawski's family requested they not release any information.