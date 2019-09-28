Students open time capsule from 1994

HUNTERTOWN Ind. (WANE) — 5th graders at Huntertown Elementary got a surprise 25 years in the making.

School officials found a map that lead to the discovery of the time capsule placed in the ground behind the school. The capsule was placed in the ground by 5th graders May of 1994.

When officials opened the capsule, they found old newspapers, photos and other memorabilia from 1994.

Current 5th graders decided to make a time capsule of their own to be discovered in the next 25 years. Inside, they put pictures of their class, letters to their future selves, and newspaper articles. When that capsule is opened, it will be in the year 2044.