Students ‘leave their mark’ at Aspen Meadow Elementary

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Students at the new Aspen Meadow Elementary in the Northwest Allen County School district are leaving their mark.

Construction delays set back the opening of Aspen Meadow Elementary to this year. This opened up the opportunity to teach a valuable lesson to the school’s students.

Inside the school’s library, students had the chance to sign their names. The wall will receive a covering, but it also means the names will be there as long as the building stands. It also allowed for a lesson.

The hope is students will learn they can make a mark or leave an impression on something, and remain there even if time passes or the wall gets covered up. They learned daily choices and actions can always leave a mark on others.

“We really want to make sure that how we start our schools, we want to make sure that we start it well. So that long after we’re gone, it’s still going well and that kids are showing kindness to others, even when they don’t always disagree or how they feel that day. We talked to our kids about how our moods don’t dictate our manners, so we really want to make a lasting impression on them for a lifetime,” said Kim Lochmueller, principal of Aspen Meadow Elementary.

Aspen Meadow’s mission is for students to feel respected, included, and supported to grow their love of learning. Nearly 500 students are enrolled in the school.