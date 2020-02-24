Students leave South Side HS amid rumor of shooting threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An apparent threat of a shooting at South Side High School Monday morning led to a mass dismissal of students, though the district dismissed it as a social media rumor.

Late Monday morning, WANE 15 learned that a threat was received that indicated a shooting was to happen at South Side.

WANE 15 went to the school around 12:45 p.m., and it appeared parents were picking up students and leaving the school

One student told WANE 15 that the principal did make mention about a rumor of a school shooter or someone bringing a gun to school in the announcements Monday morning, but didn’t reference that it was credible.

A parent who came to pick up her child said the school sent out a text message that indicated the school was aware of a threat and they were working with Fort Wayne Police. The woman said students were also receiving text threats in school.

WANE 15 reached out to Fort Wayne Community Schools for information. We were told the threat was a social media rumor and it was not validated.