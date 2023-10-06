FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 50 area employers are connecting with people interested in exploring skilled trades at a fair held Friday at the Fort Wayne branch of Ivy Tech Community College.

Companies including BFGoodrich, Caliber Collision, Koorsen Fire & Security, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166, Steel Dynamics and United States Postal Services are set to be represented at the fair.

The event, which is open to the public, lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center at 3701 Dean Drive.