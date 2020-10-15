Students get in-person help with virtual learning through non-profit programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local organizations are working together to help students get through their virtual school work this year and they say it goes beyond helping them with their homework.

With more parents having to return to work during the pandemic, some of Fort Wayne’s non-profits are stepping up to keep students on track with all of their work. South Side student Tymia Bradley said adjusting to her fully-virtual school year has been a learning curve.

“I do everything online and that’s different because I’m usually a hands-on type of person of learning,” said Bradley.

Bradley believes that seeking out help with her school work at Youth for Christ’s City Life Center each week has been a major benefit to her as she moved to eLearning this year. The organization, along with the United Way and the Northeast Indiana YMCA, are encouraging families who are struggling to adjust to eLearning to seek out similar programs in their area.

“Becoming the teacher doesn’t necessarily fall on their shoulders,” said YMCA District Exec. Director Amos Norman. “They have individuals that will actually help them get where they need to be.”

The YMCA has opened up space at several branches for students and teachers in need of space to work. Both the YMCA and City Life also bring in Fort Wayne Community Schools tutors or volunteers to help students work through challenging assignments.

“It’s good to have somebody right there every step of the way and to get that assignment or that project done,” said Bradley. “Not just have to wait for an email back or a response back or be able to Zoom.”

Right now, the City Life Center is looking for more volunteers to help students with their work so that they can expand the program. They are also calling on more people in the community to make an effort to support students as they work through this.

“They need the village, our community to help them get over those hurdles and City Life, the Boys and Girls Club, Renaissance Point YMCA, we’re trying to help,” said Simms. “

