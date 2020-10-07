Students experience simulated fire as part of annual drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual WOWO Citywide Fire Drill took place Wednesday morning and students and staff at the host school got to experience a simulated fire that included special effects including non-toxic “smoke” thanks to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

This was the 74th year for the drill. This year’s host school was St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School and students got to activate the fire alarm after recognizing a simulated fire emergency. Firefighters responded to the emergency in full gear to extinguish the “fire.”

Other schools in Fort Wayne also participated in the drill after receiving the fire alarm notification from WOWO. This year there was a new twist with students and staff adhering to COVID-19 recommendations as part of the evacuation and return to the building process.