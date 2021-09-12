Students can soon skip application fees for 14 Indiana colleges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – High school seniors can soon apply to some Hoosier colleges for free.

College Application Week kicks off September 20 as part of the College GO! initiative, and for the five-day period students can skip the application fees for 14 in-state colleges.

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne are both participating in the event that lasts until September 24.

Indiana Tech and Ivy Tech are two of 25 colleges that are waiving the fees year-round.

College Application Week is sponsored in partnership by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students who pursue education beyond high school.

The College GO! initiative lasts through November, providing information and resources designed to help Hoosier K-12 students explore and plan for education beyond high school.

September 17 is #WhyApply Day which is a social media campaign encouraging the public to share why it’s important to apply to college.

“College GO! gives students of all ages the opportunity to understand the value of higher education and explore which path is right for them after high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We hope Hoosier high school seniors will take advantage of College Application week and apply for free to their preferred Indiana colleges.”

For the full list of colleges waiving fees for the week of September 20-24, and the full list of colleges offering free applications year-round, visit https://learnmoreindiana.org/collegego.