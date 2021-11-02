Students can learn engineering concepts through Science Matters program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Matters is a monthly program at Science Central that is designed to offer homeschool students an opportunity to spend time together participating in a scientific lab, a demonstration and exploring the exhibits. This month students will focus on engineering.

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in a science lab, watch a demonstration, and interact with Science Central’s exhibits. At the upcoming session, students ages 6 to 9 will become structural engineers as they build and test various bridge designs. Older students ages 10 to 13, will try their hands at building a grabber device to assist people with limited range of motion as they become biomedical engineers.

The program is for students ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9th. The registration fee is $12 per student, which is reduced to $8 for Deluxe-level Science Central members.

Registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, November 2nd at 10 am. You can register through the Science Central website here.

