FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 1,600 students at Purdue University Fort Wayne are unpacking their bags at student housing, a new record the university said is tied to a “post-pandemic surge” in those wanting to take advantage of housing.

In a release from PFW, the university said 1,599 students are set to move into student housing Thursday and Friday.

Deemed a “post-pandemic surge,” the number of students moving in ahead of the fall 2023 semester is up almost 21% compared to fall 2022. Occupancy has exceeded total capacity in recent years, the release said.

Housing on the Waterfield Campus accounts for 1,202 students. There are also housing options at St. Joe Place, the Holiday Inn, Yugo Fort Wayne Arch, and Canterbury Green Apartments.

PFW released preliminary numbers Wednesday showing an enrollment increase of 1.9% and a credit hour increase of 2.5%, with more than 7,300 students expected to begin classes Monday.