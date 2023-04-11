WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Ivy Tech Warsaw have a chance to win free tuition for a semester at the registration fair on campus on April 18.

The fair, which includes several other opportunities to win prizes, is open to everyone and will be held at 2545 Silveus Crossing.

Students who sign up for summer and fall courses at the event will be automatically entered into a drawing, with a chance to win free tuition for either semester. The fair will run from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ivy Tech is encouraging students to register as soon as possible to reserve their classes before they fill up. To apply to the college beforehand, students can visit the Ivy Tech Community College website.

For early registration to the fair, you can fill out their online survey form.