Students at 8 FWCS elementary schools to participate in Walk to School Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, students at eight Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) elementary buildings will participate in National Walk to School Day.

“Students and staff will gather at designated spots and walk together to school to remind the community that each day thousands of students throughout Fort Wayne walk to school – some out of necessity and some as a healthy life choice.” FWCS said.

The district said the event shows students who don’t typically walk to school that there are safe routes to walk.

FWCS schools participating are:

Abbett Elementary School

Forest Park Elementary School

Northcrest Elementary School

Joseph Central Elementary School

South Wayne Elementary School

Washington Elementary School

Weisser Park Elementary/Whitney Young Early Childhood Center

The FWCS event is one of more than 2,000 taking part across the country under the guidance of the National Center for Safe Routes to School.