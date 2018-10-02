Students and loved ones gather to remember two Indiana Tech students

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Hundreds of Indiana Tech students and staff gathered on campus Monday night to remember their classmates who died in a car crash early Saturday.

The memorial was for Aaron Porter and Teshan Godwin. Both young men died at the scene near exit 311 B for Lima Road. Two others were hurt in the crash and transported to the hospital.

Porter and Godwin were both 20-years-old, and both athletes at Indiana Tech. Porter ran track and Godwin played basketball.

For the memorial, the campus community gathered around a fire pit to share thoughts and prayers. Coaches, ministers and the school president spoke.

"If Teshon was here he would say, 'I don't want anyone else to waste the opportunity given to them,". said Shane Fudge, assistant professor in sports management. "'Life is precious. Life is beautiful if you make the most of the opportunities you are given.'"

Grief counselors and grief dogs were available to comfort students. At the end of the event, students released balloons for the two young men.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T Team and the Allen County Coroners Office.