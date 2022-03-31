FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A student was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to East State Boulevard and Busche Drive, outside Blackhawk Middle School, on a report of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said a student was hit in the intersection as she was walking to Blackhawk Middle School. The student – a girl – was taken to the hospital.

Her condition was not known.

The crash happened in the same area where a student was struck while walking to school in a crosswalk in mid-December. The 13-year-old suffered two broken legs and facial injuries.

After that incident, Stockman told WANE 15 the intersection had been a concern for the district.