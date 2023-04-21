FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Homestead High School will be having their 8th annual garage sale, where all the proceeds will go towards maintenance of the Environmental Center.

Since 1984, the 30-acre cabin has sat behind Homestead High School, and was built by the students. The Environmental Club helps maintain the center, which consists of woods, a pond, 10 trails, wetlands and prairies.

Not only do the students get to use this space during school, the community is open to using it as well, from dawn to dusk. All of the up keep that needs to be done is done by the students, and the money raised goes towards that.

“It is something that is a part of our legacy. To have this opportunity to go experience nature and walk trails and experience outdoors is so beneficial.” Stephanie Merkling, Teacher and Co-Sponsor of Environmental Club.

The garage sale has something for everyone, including furniture, wall decor, kitchenware, technology and more.

If you’d like to support the Environmental Club and go to the garage sale, it is Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is open to the public and guests should enter Door #26 off Aboite Center Road. It will be held in the Homestead High School Ninth Grade Academy Gymnasium.