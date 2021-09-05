Student Innovation Night aims to give teens experience, new perspective to nonprofits

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Students in DeKalb County will have a chance to use their creativity to solve real problems for area organizations.

It is set to happen at the first Student Innovation Night to be hosted by the STARTed Up Foundation from 6-8:00 p.m. on September 22. The STARTed Up Foundation helps high school students work on their entrepreneur skills. At the event, which will take place in the Community Room at the Community State Bank on 7th Street, students will partner with established businesses and nonprofits, who will pose real issues they face for students to give a fresh perspective on. Students will then break into groups and discuss possible solutions.

The first organization to participate will be Relay for Life of DeKalb County. It will offer those organizations a new point of view, plus give students a peak inside what it’s like working in the business world.

“The number one skills that employers are looking for, innovation, calibration, brainstorming, being able to take risks,” said Ashley Johnson, president of the STARTedUP Foundation of DeKalb County. “Whether students are going to start a business themselves are they are just going to go to work for other organizations these are all skills that employers are looking for.”

This event is free for students and businesses to participate in, and they encourage teachers to come and observe but they ask that you register your attendance ahead of time.

Those interested can register on the event’s Eventbrite page. Any nonprofits interested in participating can reach out to Johnson at ajohnson@startedupfoundation.org.