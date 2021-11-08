Strumming up a dream: Huntington North guitarist sees playing career take off

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Young guitarist Gary Snyder is seeing an exponential rise in his playing career after first picking up the guitar a few years ago.

The Huntington North High School student has not played for very long, but he is already getting recognized across the state. In recent months, Snyder was invited to play the national anthem for several sporting events, including Komets and Pacers games.

As the only son and among the younger of seven siblings, Snyder does not come from a musical background. Ask Gary’s father about his son’s talent, and he says everything his son learned everything on his own.

Snyder discovered his talent for the guitar after his mother bought one. He proved to be a quick study, teaching himself through lessons on YouTube and modeling his playing style after famous rock ‘n roll artists like Slash and Joe Satriani.

Quickly realizing their son’s talent, Gary’s parents purchased more guitars and started looking into potential gigs. Snyder’s father, also named Gary, landed his son’s first major opportunity to play the national anthem for a Pacers game last spring.

On that night, Snyder remembers feeling a rush of excitement as he glanced around the crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. At that moment, he knew he belonged on stage.

“It was awesome, especially seeing them all cheer for me,” Snyder recalled.

Snyder will get another chance to perform before a Pacers game, this time in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd. He is scheduled to perform the national anthem during a Pacers game on New Year’s Eve.

The young guitarist is already looking ahead to what’s next as his playing career takes off. At some point, Snyder wants to create his own band. As he searches for potential band-mates, Snyder continues to spend several hours a week practicing and playing in his school’s jazz band.

“I feel like things have gone great, honestly,” Gary said. “I’ve really picked up. I feel like I’ve really improved over playing the guitars.”