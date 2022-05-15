FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A house fire fills the sky with smoke Sunday morning near the 14400 block SR 101 South. Officials with the Monroeville Fire Department says members of the family who escaped the fire are all being transported to a hospital. One person may still be inside.

Dozens of first responders are on scene to put out the blaze. The incident was first called out around 4:16 a.m. The scene is still under investigation.

Ages of the family members are unknown at this time. A neighbor in the area said they woke up to the smell and sounds of the home burning.

The road near the area is closed at this time. Detectives with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are investigating as well as the State fire marshal and local FAST team.

