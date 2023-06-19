FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s Women Build initiative is critical in helping the organization build homes and build dreams for deserving families in our community. The Women Build is one of the fundraisers Habitat uses to raise money for its build season.

Every Wednesday and one Saturday a month during the build season, a group of women, working alongside construction professionals, learn how to build a new home.

In early June a group of women from Jack Laurie Home Floor Designs worked at a build site on Smith Street in Fort Wayne. The future homeowner, Ciaira Jones, a mother of four, helped the volunteers raise the first wall. She told WANE 15 she feels blessed to be able to provide home security for her family.

The volunteers from Jack Laurie say they walked away with a rewarding experience knowing they had a hand in changing someone’s life.

“It’s encouraging to see groups come and support the mission and the families,” said Hailie Boes with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “It’s an impactful experience.”

“Having a place to call home means so much, so seeing a single mom with several kids picking out bedrooms, it’s exciting,” said Christine Lyons with Jack Laurie Home Floor Designs.

For more information on the Women Build and how to get involved, you can visit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s website.