FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control have teamed up for the bi-annual Strikes for Charity event to raise money for the Angel Fund.

The Angel Fund created purely from donations, is used to help those in animal care and control care with medical costs. The Angel fund helps provide those animals a second chance at life.

From October 30 through November 4, the credit union will also host a silent auction online that will be posted on both organization’s websites. The credit union will also host a raffle along with other events alongside the bowling fun!

The event will take place on November 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Georgetown Entertainment at 6670 E. State Blvd., 46815. You can still register for the charity bowling event on their website as both a team and an individual.