Stretch of US 30 closed following multiple rollover crashes

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A stretch of US 30 is closed Tuesday evening after multiple rollover crashes occurred on the highway.

Officers are working on several rollover crashes on U 30 between 300 E and 500 E, according to dispatch.

Whitley County dispatch told WANE 15 that eastbound US 30 near 500 E, east of Columbia City is closed. Traffic is backed up. Fort Wayne dispatch said that there are many crashes on US 30.

#BREAKING



West bound traffic has stopped on US 30. East bound traffic is at a snails pace.



I’m just west of the US 30/Solon Road interchange in Allen County.



Roads are slick. pic.twitter.com/cgectZq3gA — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) December 30, 2020

It is unclear the exact number of vehicles involved, the conditions of passengers and the cause of the crashes.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.