Stretch of S.R. 15 near Silver Lake to close beginning next week

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 15 near Silver Lake will be closed beginning on or after April 19.

INDOT said the closure will be in place between S.R. 14 and W 350 S for pipe replacement, bridge construction and road resurfacing.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 14, S.R. 13 and U.S. 30.

Work is scheduled to reopen later this spring.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via: